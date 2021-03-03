Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,207 in the last 365 days.

Public input sought on Fond du Lac State Forest recreational trails

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people to attend a virtual public input meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 11 to learn about and provide comment on potential trail modifications within the Fond du Lac State Forest in Carlton County.

Fond du Lac State Forest recreational trails are popular among off-highway vehicle users, hunters and cross-country skiers. Existing trail opportunities include approximately 37 miles of OHV trails, 18 miles of cross-country ski trails and 11 miles of hunter walking trails.

Potential trail modifications will be considered for both motorized and non-motorized trails. Participants who attend the virtual meeting are encouraged to submit their ideas for these trails. DNR is seeking comments on the allowed uses (i.e. designations) of these trails, as well as desired connections to facilities and amenities, new trails, and rerouting or closure of unsustainable trails.

Comments received will inform the DNR’s decision regarding any trail modifications. People do not need to attend the meeting to comment.

How to attend the meeting:

  • People may attend the virtual meeting via computer, smartphone, or telephone.
  • Meeting instructions can be found online on the Fond du Lac State Forest tab.
  • Participants without a computer or smartphone may call 415-655-0003 and enter meeting number 146 352 8829 during the meeting to participate by phone.
  • Those who require a special accommodation to attend the meeting should contact Joe Unger at 651-259-5279 or [email protected] by March 4.

How to comment:

The DNR will accept written comments through 4:30 p.m., March 25. Comments may be submitted via:

For more information:

You just read:

Public input sought on Fond du Lac State Forest recreational trails

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.