Public input sought on Fond du Lac State Forest recreational trails

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people to attend a virtual public input meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 11 to learn about and provide comment on potential trail modifications within the Fond du Lac State Forest in Carlton County.

Fond du Lac State Forest recreational trails are popular among off-highway vehicle users, hunters and cross-country skiers. Existing trail opportunities include approximately 37 miles of OHV trails, 18 miles of cross-country ski trails and 11 miles of hunter walking trails.

Potential trail modifications will be considered for both motorized and non-motorized trails. Participants who attend the virtual meeting are encouraged to submit their ideas for these trails. DNR is seeking comments on the allowed uses (i.e. designations) of these trails, as well as desired connections to facilities and amenities, new trails, and rerouting or closure of unsustainable trails.

Comments received will inform the DNR’s decision regarding any trail modifications. People do not need to attend the meeting to comment.

How to attend the meeting:

People may attend the virtual meeting via computer, smartphone, or telephone.

Meeting instructions can be found online on the Fond du Lac State Forest tab.

Participants without a computer or smartphone may call 415-655-0003 and enter meeting number 146 352 8829 during the meeting to participate by phone.

Those who require a special accommodation to attend the meeting should contact Joe Unger at 651-259-5279 or [email protected] by March 4.

How to comment:

The DNR will accept written comments through 4:30 p.m., March 25. Comments may be submitted via:

For more information: