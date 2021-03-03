Online meeting to focus on 2021 waterfowl season regulations and dates

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 for people to learn, comment and ask questions about the 2021 waterfowl hunting season and proposed regulatory changes that will be released for public comment on March 29.

“We’re evaluating season dates for each duck zone and considering some additional duck and goose hunting opportunities,” said Steve Cordts, DNR waterfowl specialist. “We’re looking at potential changes such as an experimental teal season based on the public feedback we’ve received so far.”

Every five years the states can adjust the timing of duck seasons. The deadline to communicate changes to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 2021-2024 is May 1, 2021.

The DNR began seeking input on potential waterfowl season and regulatory changes last fall. An online questionnaire to gather public input on potential changes closed Jan. 31.

Staff are reviewing input collected so far to help determine which regulatory to propose. Those proposals will be available on Monday, March 29, on the DNR’s waterfowl management page. The virtual town hall meeting on April 1 will give the public an opportunity to learn and ask questions about those changes.

Virtual town hall registration details and instructions, as well as proposed season dates and regulations, are available on the DNR’s waterfowl management page. Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate should contact Liz Scherber at 651-259-5223, [email protected] or your preferred telecommunications relay provider by Thursday, March 18.

Participants must pre-register in order to ask questions via the online chat. The DNR will consider input received during the meeting but people also are encouraged to submit their complete comments online beginning Monday, March 29, and concluding Sunday, April 11.