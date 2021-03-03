MDC’s Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood is now open; trail hours will extend to 8 p.m. March 14

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is now open for limited public access, following a COVID-19 closure. The building’s operating hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the gift shop closing at 4:30 p.m.

The nature center’s outdoor spaces, including all trails, remain open and fully accessible to the public. The trail hours will also be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week with the beginning of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 14.

Powder Valley’s front desk is available to the public for information or gift shop and permit sales. Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns, the rest of the building, including the exhibit galleries and classrooms, are currently not accessible.

“We are so excited to begin seeing people again,” said MDC Nature Center Manager Tamie Yegge. “Spring is almost here, the wildflowers will soon be blooming, and our staff is ready to welcome our visitors back.”

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least six feet from others. St. Louis County ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center rests on 112 acres of native oak hickory forest and offers three trails, all of them paved, which cover more than two miles in length. The Tanglevine Trail features interpretive signage and is disabled accessible. Both the Hickory Ridge and Brocken Ridge Trails offer more varied terrain.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.