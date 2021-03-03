Past Champions Devin Booker and Stephen Curry Lead Six NBA All-Stars in 2021 MTN Dew® 3-Point Contest

Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum in Field, Composed Entirely of 2021 NBA (www.NBA.com) All-Stars; MTN DEW® Zone Returns: Two Deep Shots Located 6 Feet Behind 3-Point Line Worth Three Points Each; Competition to Take Place on Sunday, March 7 Before 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Former 3-Point Contest champions Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors lead a field composed entirely of current NBA All-Stars who will participate in the 2021 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The competition will take place before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, airing on TNT.

The six-player field for the 35th MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest also features 2021 NBA All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. This marks the first 3-Point Contest in which each participant is a current NBA All-Star.

MTN DEW returns as the title partner of the 3-Point Contest as part of PepsiCo and the NBA’s multiyear marketing partnership renewal. In addition, MTN DEW will award $100,000 in newly created MTN DEW Scholarships to two students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities during the 3-Point Contest broadcast.

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest is a two-round, timed shooting competition at NBA All-Star 2021, which will take place on one night. TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage on March 7 will begin at 5 p.m. ET with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, followed by the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW 3-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBA All-Star Game coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with AT&T Slam Dunk taking place at halftime. NBA All-Star 2021 will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

Booker, the 2018 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest champion, will make his fifth appearance in the event. Curry, the 2015 champion, will compete for the seventh time, tying Dale Ellis for the second-most appearances behind Craig Hodges (eight). A seven-time NBA All-Star, Curry has made a league-high 164 3-pointers this season. He holds the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers made (402 in 2015-16) and ranks second in career 3-pointers made (2,659).

LaVine and Mitchell are both former AT&T Slam Dunk champions. No player has ever won both the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk in a career. LaVine will compete in the 3-Point Contest for the second year in a row. This marks the event debut for Mitchell. Brown and Tatum are also first-time participants in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

For the second consecutive year, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will feature the “MTN DEW Zone” – two deep shot locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack. Each of the two ball pedestals in the MTN DEW Zone is located 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points.

In addition to the two shots in the MTN DEW Zone, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will have five main shooting locations – four racks containing four official NBA game balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points), as well as one special “all money ball” rack. Every ball on the all money ball rack, which each participant can place at any of the five traditional shooting locations, is worth two points.

Each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many as the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. Click here (https://on.nba.com/3cbMvsn) for a complete explanation of the rules and a diagram showing the location of the MTN DEW Zone.

Below are the participants for the 2021 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and a list of previous winners.

2021 MTN DEW® 3-POINT CONTEST PARTICIPANTS *2020-21 Season* Player Team Pos. Ht. Wt. 3PM 3PA 3P% Devin Booker Phoenix Suns G 6-5 206 61 166 36.7 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics G 6-6 223 72 187 38.5 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors G 6-3 193 164 397 41.3 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls G 6-5 202 116 268 43.3 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G 6-1 215 108 284 38.0 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F 6-8 210 77 209 36.8

Stats through games of March 1

MTN DEW® 3-POINT CONTEST WINNERS 1986 – Larry Bird, Boston 1998 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah 2011 – James Jones, Miami 1987 – Larry Bird, Boston 2000 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah 2012 – Kevin Love, Minnesota 1988 – Larry Bird, Boston 2001 – Ray Allen, Milwaukee 2013 – Kyrie Irving, Cleveland 1989 – Dale Ellis, Seattle 2002 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento 2014 – Marco Belinelli, San Antonio 1990 – Craig Hodges, Chicago 2003 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento 2015 – Stephen Curry, Golden State 1991 – Craig Hodges, Chicago 2004 – Voshon Lenard, Denver 2016 – Klay Thompson, Golden State 1992 – Craig Hodges, Chicago 2005 – Quentin Richardson, Phoenix 2017 – Eric Gordon, Houston 1993 – Mark Price, Cleveland 2006– Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas 2018 – Devin Booker, Phoenix 1994 – Mark Price, Cleveland 2007 – Jason Kapono, Miami 2019 – Joe Harris, Brooklyn 1995 – Glen Rice, Miami 2008 – Jason Kapono, Toronto 2020 – Buddy Hield, Sacramento 1996 – Tim Legler, Washington 2009 – Daequan Cook, Miami 1997 – Steve Kerr, Chicago 2010 – Paul Pierce, Boston

About MTN DEW: MOUNTAIN DEW® (www.MountainDew.com), a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.MountainDew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo: PepsiCo (www.Pepsico.com) products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.Pepsico.com.