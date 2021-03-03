I-11 at Wagonwheel Drive Ramp Upgrades, Nightly Closures March 7-12 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the southbound Interstate 11 offramp to Wagonwheel Drive and the Wagonwheel Drive onramp to northbound Interstate 11 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 7 and concluding the morning of March 12 in Henderson.

The temporary ramp closures are needed to place decorative rock and boulders alongside the interchange ramps and gores. It’s part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 in Henderson that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The rock and boulders limit fugitive airborne dust and reduce stormwater runoff while also minimizing soil erosion for better slope management.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.