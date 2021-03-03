Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:23 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then brandished a handgun and fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.