Decedent Identified Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 10th Street and Michigan Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the intersection of 10th Street and Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:07 am, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on 10th Street, Northeast, crossing from the north to south side of Michigan Avenue, Northeast, in a marked crosswalk. Concurrently, the operator of a 2017 Ford Bus made a left turn from 10th Street to Michigan Avenue, Northeast, and struck the bicyclist. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the bicyclist to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the bicyclist was pronounced dead. The operator of the bus remained on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Armando Martinez-Ramos, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.