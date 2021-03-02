Arrests Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced two arrests have been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:34 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members learned that the victim was seeking treatment at an area hospital for a gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Ibrahim Sesay, of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Sean Howard, III, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Shaquille Bynum, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.