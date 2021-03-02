Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,202 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:52 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Dominic Scales, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.