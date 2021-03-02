Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:52 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Dominic Scales, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).