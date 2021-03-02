One Injured in Single Snowmobile Crash on Lake Sunapee

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Brown 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 2, 2021

Newbury, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 1, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single snowmobile crash with injury on Lake Sunapee. A Conservation Officer responded to New London Hospital to speak with the operator. A Newbury police officer responded to the family’s house on Lake Sunapee in Newbury, however the residence was unoccupied at the time.

The operator, identified as Ian McCaffrey, 19, of Arlington, MA, was operating his snowmobile on Lake Sunapee in the town of Newbury when he struck a pressure ridge on the ice and was thrown from his snowmobile. McCaffrey was wearing a helmet and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. After the accident, McCaffrey was able to find a Good Samaritan on the lake who gave him a ride to New London Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds riders that frozen bodies of water present many hazards in addition to thin ice, including pressure ridges, snowbanks, navigational buoys, docks, and snow-covered rocks. No further information is available at this time.