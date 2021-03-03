Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Johnson’s Youth Attorney Access Bill Passes House

OLYMPIA – The House voted 56-41 today to approve new legislation to protect the constitutional right to counsel for young people. HB 1140 requires that a youth is provided access to an attorney when they are arrested and read their rights and was sponsored by Rep. Jesse Johnson (D-Federal Way).

Right to counsel for youth is offered in King County, ensuring that young people do not have to ask for a lawyer when they are in a confusing and frightening situation. HB 1140 expands the policy statewide to protect youth when many are not aware of their rights and are susceptible to intimidation or pressure to provide testimony against their own interest.

“Youth of color statewide represent about 28 percent of the general population, but nearly 50 percent of youth in county detention facilities,” said Johnson during the floor debate. “Our youth deserve an opportunity to consult with an attorney with legal expertise in juvenile law before making what could be a life-altering decision.”

“This bill helps us solve a deep-rooted procedural justice issue built on incarcerating Black and Brown bodies from a young age,” he added.

HB 1140 will now head to the Senate for its consideration.

Johnson's Youth Attorney Access Bill Passes House

