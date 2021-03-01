DDOT to Offer $200K in Grants to Improve Traffic Safety on DC Streets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT), in conjunction with the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration, is offering $200,000 in grant funds to support programs that improve traffic safety in the District.

DDOT will offer four $50,000 grants to support services and activities designed to prevent traffic deaths and injuries on District streets. Organizations eligible to apply for the grants include non-profit organizations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, universities, District agencies, and other eligible entities.

Proposals should be based on data driven projects; have a direct impact on behavioral changes for users of the District’s transportation network; and meet the requirements of the highway safety grant program. is a reimbursable grant, based on expenditures. Indirect costs and research-based projects cannot be funded.

Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities that will occur between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Applications will be accepted between March 1 and May 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. New applicants MUST register by March 12 for the Grantee workshop on March 25, 2021. Organizations interested in applying for a grant can learn more about the application process and obtain the application form via DDOT’s Highway Safety Office (HSO) website.

A list of grants awarded by HSO in FY2021 is available here. Previous grant monies have supported projects that reduce impaired driving; encourage seat belt use; promote child passenger safety seats; reduce speed-related fatalities; and promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

