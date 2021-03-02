Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19: Nearly 2.5 Million Vaccinations To Date

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 2, there were 2,564 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 935,834.

There are 1,715 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 1, there were 74 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine the week of Mar. 1. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week.



189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,483,631 doses total through March 1:

First doses, 79 percent (1,720,898 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)



Second doses, 50 percent (762,733 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 111,474 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,898,167 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,031 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,144 cases among employees, for a total of 80,175 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,470 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,886 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Mar. 1:

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

