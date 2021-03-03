Beam Setting Planned on I-83 Bridge Over Route 851 at Exit 4 in Southern York County

Delays expected on Route 851

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in southern York County are advised a PennDOT contractor is scheduled to set beams on the Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 851 at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township.

On Tuesday March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, conditions permitting, the contractor will set beams for the I-83 bridge over Route 851. There will be intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes on Route 851 from 9 AM to 2 PM so beams can be set. Motorists should expect delays.

Beams also will be set on a second span that is not over live traffic, so there will be no traffic restrictions.

These beams are for the final stage of the bridge work. While there will be no traffic restrictions on I-83 during these operations, motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone on I-83.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018