Bridge Replacement Project Scheduled on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) Over Beach Run in Bethel Township, Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Lebanon County is set to begin next week.

This project involves the replacement of the bridge carrying Route 22 over Beach Run between the southern leg of Route 343 and Fredericksburg Road in Bethel Township. The bridge will be replaced with a single span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge with reinforced concrete integral abutments. This project also includes reconstructing roadway approaches, new drainage, new guide rail, pavement markings and signing.

The project will be performed in half widths to maintain10-foot lanes of traffic in each direction. Work is expected to be completed by November 19, 2021.

Lobar Site Development is the prime contractor on this $3,436,254 two-bridge contract. The contract also includes the replacement of a bridge on Route 934 in North Annville Township, which is expected to begin later this construction season.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018