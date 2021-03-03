Route 2010 Lovedale Road Drilling Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2010 (Lovedale Road) in Elizabeth Township and Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, March 3 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Lovedale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, March 17. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur between Lincoln Boulevard and Scenery Drive as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #