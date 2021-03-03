Uncommon Winston Churchill portray offered by Angelina Jolie smashes public sale report

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

A rare Winston Churchill painting that was gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II and eventually made its way into actor Angelina Jolie’s collection has become the most expensive painting by the former British prime minister to sell at auction, fetching nearly £8.3 million ($11.5 million) after fees.

The work, “Tower of Koutoubia Mosque,” was sold March 1 by the Jolie Family Collection and features the long shadows and warm tones of a sunset in Marrakech, Morroco — a favorite subject of Churchill’s to paint.

“The Tower of Koutoubia Mosque,” a gift for former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the only painting Churchill made during World War II. The work is now the most expensive Churchill painting to sell at auction. Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

“Churchill first visited Morocco in 1935 where he fell in love with the quality of light there,” said Nick Orchard, head of modern British art at Christie’s in…