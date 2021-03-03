Smart Fleet Management Market Size to Rise at 8% CAGR and Will Reach to USD 900 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Smart Fleet Management Market in 2019 was approximately USD 525 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 900 Billion by 2026. Top market players are IBM, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Sierra Wireless, Denso Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Cisco Systems Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Fleet Management Market By Hardware (Tracking, Diagnostic, ADAS, and Optimization), By Transportation (Marine, Automotive, and Rolling Stock), By Connectivity (Short, Long, and Cloud), By Solution (Optimization and Tracking), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Smart Fleet Management Market was estimated at USD 525 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 900 Billion by 2026. The global Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2027”.

Smart fleet management plays a vital role in regulating the entire transportation system ranging from vehicle production to vehicle re-marketing. The smart fleet management system involves vehicle tracking, safety management, speed management, accident management, vehicle maintenance, fuel management, and driver management, etc. Besides vehicle management, the smart fleet management industry offers driver management and operation management solutions. The global smart fleet management market is likely to drive considerably in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of fleet management analytics. Moreover, the extensive usage of real-time vehicle tracking & fleet monitoring, the growing need for automation for efficiency enhancement, and multiple efforts to slash the operational costs are some of the key factors driving the global smart fleet management market.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Smart Fleet Management Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Fleet Management Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Smart Fleet Management Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Smart Fleet Management Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Smart Fleet Management Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

Favorable regulations imposed by governing bodies and mounting safety concerns are projected to flourish the smart fleet management market during the study timeframe. The global industry is anticipated to perceive a substantial boom throughout 2020–2026 owing to the advancements in technologies such as interconnected vehicles and the internet of things (IoT). However, bulky investments for setting up the industry and multiple intricacies associated with it are likely to impede the smart fleet management market in the next few years.

Industry Major Market Players

IBM

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Sierra Wireless

Denso Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

By hardware, the “ADAS systems” segment to dominate the global smart fleet management market during the study timeframe

Based on the hardware segment, the global smart fleet management market is categorized into tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics. Among all, the ADAS systems segment holds the major revenue share of the global smart fleet management industry from 2020 to 2026. The segment dominance is attributed to the increased adaptability of ADAS systems in all passenger cars operating in North America and Europe-like advanced economies.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global smart fleet management sector. Key strategic developments in the global smart fleet management market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global smart fleet management market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

Favorable regulations imposed by governing bodies and mounting safety concerns are projected to flourish the smart fleet management market during the study timeframe. The global industry is anticipated to perceive a substantial boom throughout 2020–2026 owing to the advancements in technologies such as interconnected vehicles and the internet of things (IoT). However, bulky investments for setting up the industry and multiple intricacies associated with it are likely to impede the smart fleet management market in the next few years.

The global smart fleet management market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global smart fleet management industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different hardware, transportation, connectivity, solutions, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global smart fleet management market is segmented based on the hardware, transportation, connectivity, solution, and region. The hardware segment bifurcates the global smart fleet management industry into tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics. On the basis of transportation, the global market is categorized into automotive, rolling stock, and marine. Connectivity-wise, the market is sectored into short-range communication, long-range communication, and cloud. By solutions, the industry is divided into vehicle tracking and fleet optimization.

The Asia Pacific to hold a considerable share of the global smart fleet management market in the coming few years

In 2019, Asia-Pacific captured the major revenue share generated by the global smart fleet management market. The region is expected to attain the leading position throughout the forecast period owing to the growing demand for transportation facilities in rapidly developing countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Browse the full “Smart Fleet Management Market By Hardware (Tracking, Diagnostic, ADAS, and Optimization), By Transportation (Marine, Automotive, and Rolling Stock), By Connectivity (Short, Long, and Cloud), By Solution (Optimization and Tracking), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

This report segments the global smart fleet management market as follows:

Global Smart Fleet Management Market: Hardware Segmentation Analysis

Tracking

Optimization

ADAS

Remote Diagnostics

Global Smart Fleet Management Market: Transportation Segmentation Analysis

Automotive

Rolling Stock

Marine

Global Smart Fleet Management Market: Connectivity Segmentation Analysis

Short Range Communication

Long-Range Communication

Cloud

Global Smart Fleet Management Market: Solutions Segmentation Analysis

Fleet Optimization

Vehicle Tracking

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

High Throughput Process Development Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/high-throughput-process-development-market

E-learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market

Digital Oscilloscope Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-oscilloscope-market

Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/manufacturing-intelligence-software-market

Patent Management Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/patent-management-software-market-by-deployment-cloud-based-1293

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com