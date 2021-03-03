DFY Content Marketing Services For Ecommerce and Startups in 2021 Launched

Done-for-you (DFY) Content Marketing Service has been launched by Honour Media International. They work with local businesses, startups and e-Commerce stores to drive engagement, get a consistent pipeline of leads, and generate more organic traffic from search engines.

Honour Media International, a Singapore-based digital marketing agency, has launched an expanded “Done-For-You” (DFY) content marketing service for clients. They aim to help e-commerce, local businesses and startups to reach more customers with tailored custom and engaging content.

The newly updated service is part of their commitment to helping ambitious yet time-poor business owners to maximize their reach, acquire a consistent pipeline of leads, and eventually increase sales.

With the explosion of the internet, one of the biggest challenges in today’s business landscape is getting more leads. There is more competition than ever in most niches, and staying on top of Google’s changing algorithms can be difficult. Content marketing has become one of the most effective and organic ways for startups and eCommerce businesses to acquire new customers.

Content marketing is a great way to attract new leads, but creating and publishing engaging and shareworthy content requires a great deal of time and effort. Content is the new SEO for businesses. With this in mind, Honour Media makes it their mission to help businesses create, distribute and promote content to get more organic leads and sales – thus businesses can now focus on converting leads into sales instead of handling the nitty-gritty details of content marketing.

Designed for ambitious and driven business owners who don’t have the time to dedicate to a full in-house marketing approach, Honour Media offers “done-for-you” content marketing with a view to helping business owners achieve their revenue and growth goals. Whether businesses want to hit the Google 3-pack, get more organic traffic from search engines, reach more local customers, or make more sales, Honour Media can help to position these businesses who are ready to 3-10X their growth and ROI in 2021.

Businesses are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their current goals, challenges and situation prior to receiving a 1:1 complimentary call on actionable, strategic steps they can take next to move their business forward.

Their full content marketing package includes in-house research, content outline, pro-grade articles, authority publication pieces, webinar creation and design to reach a wider audience and build brand awareness.

Sherlene Lian, the owner of the company states: “Honour Media is the new-age digital marketing agency that helps ambitious business owners to create, market, and distribute the right content at the right time to the right audience. In order to thrive in the new normal, we have to stop looking back and be open to adopting new ways to supercharge marketing efforts without paying a dime for paid ads. With our new service, we can now help ambitious, driven and smart business owners distribute more content that pays them back with organic leads, customers, and sales.”

Alongside tailored content marketing services, their other signature services include Facebook, YouTube Ads, and Messenger Marketing that form part of their three-pronged approach which turns content and conversations into sales.

E-commerce, tech startups and local business owners can all leverage high authority outlets and publications to build credibility, grow their brand, and generate inbound leads more reliably.

For many businesses, it’s tempting to stick with what the owners know works prior to the global pandemic instead of striving for a greater and more abundant 2021. Growth, however, requires change. That means business owners and their team will need to suss out and respond to new opportunities this year instead of relying exclusively on outdated trends or marketing tactics and strategies.

2021 provides opportunities for fresh initiatives and new growth, especially in the area of content marketing. The latest update aims to help clients adapt their new strategies to the demands of modern consumers.

