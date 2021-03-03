The Perfect Link: The Perennial Morning Debate of Bacon or Sausage is Solved with Bacon Breakfast Sausage from Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch expands product offerings with new Bacon and Vermont Maple Breakfast Sausage varieties to meet continued demand for homemade breakfasts.

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Col., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finally, breakfast meat fans can have it all in one package with new Applewood Smoked Bacon Breakfast Sausage from Niman Ranch. The new links, made with Niman Ranch’s award-winning artisanal uncured bacon, are one of two new additions to the brand’s breakfast sausage line. For those with more of a sweet tooth, Niman Ranch has also rolled out Vermont Maple links—the perfect partner for any stack of pancakes. The full line of Niman Ranch breakfast sausages, including their classic pork and apple cinnamon varieties, is now available nationwide at select specialty grocers.

“As bacon sales continue to soar, and breakfast takes on new importance with virtual work and school, we made the decision to expand the only way we knew how: more bacon in more products.” said Drew Calvert, Niman Ranch’s Vice President of Prepared Pork, “The flavor profile is excellent and we’re thrilled to offer an exciting new way to enjoy bacon.”

Families can feel good enjoying these new breakfast sausages knowing they are made from the highest quality, Certified Humane® meat sourced from small, independent family farmers and ranchers who raise their livestock on pasture or in deeply bedded pens, sustainably and using no antibiotics or hormones—ever. Niman Ranch firmly believes the quality of an animal’s life impacts the quality of the meat.

The continued popularity of homemade breakfasts in 2021 isn’t likely to slow down. According to Mintel, 62 percent of consumers are making more breakfasts from scratch due to Covid and experts anticipate these new habits will stick. A recent report from sales and marketing agency Acosta found that even after the Covid pandemic has passed, 47 percent of U.S consumers plan to eat breakfast out less often.

The savory breakfast sausages are high-quality and convenient – cooked in just five minutes. They will certainly be a critical link to the longevity of lazy breakfasts at home, made even simpler now that you don’t need to choose between sausage and bacon—you can have them both. For more information, availability and recipe inspiration, visit www.nimanranch.com/breakfast-sausage/.

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

