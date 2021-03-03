Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MOLINA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 1919961. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 6, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10152907.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

