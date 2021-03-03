New murder mystery follows one girl on a terrifying adventure as she works to stay alive

Jacqueline Frist announces publication of ‘The System’

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam wakes in a mysterious facility with no memory and a murder victim nearby in Jacqueline Frist’s new novel “The System” (published by Archway Publishing). In order to survive, she must remember the truth, no matter how horrible.

In the darkness, Sam concludes the strange place she wakes up in must be a hospital. After waiting for a nurse to come check on her for a while, she realizes something is definitely wrong. Sam slowly begins to panic as she realizes she is trapped in a strange facility with no escape. To make matters much, much worse, a murder has taken place. Sam’s only chance to find freedom and live is to uncover what’s really happening in the facility and how she got there in the first place.

“I want readers, especially young ones, to know that they do not have to be a certain age or have a certain skill in order to write a book,” Frist says. “If a person wants to accomplish something, why should that person wait to do it? An author is never too young or too old to write a book. I want readers to know that they are reading a book by a young author so that they realize nothing can stop them from achieving their dreams.”

“The System” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/System-Jacqueline-Frist/dp/1665700777.

“The System”

By Jacqueline Frist

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665700771

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665700795

E-Book | 200 pages | ISBN 9781665700788

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jacqueline Frist is based in Nashville, Tennessee. When she is not writing, she is spending time reading or volunteering at the local animal shelter. Published in 2016, the author also wrote “Blueview Island.” She wrote “The System” as a story from a teenager for other teenagers. Frist is now planning to attend college in the coming years.





