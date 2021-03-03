New poetry collection encourages readers to ponder everyday events and their reactions

Lorraine A. Burkey announces publication of ‘A Little Birdie Told Me’

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lorraine A. Burkey’s new volume of poetry “A Little Birdie Told Me” (published by Archway Publishing) shares her lyrical perspective on life, its roadblocks, its triumphs and why the roads people take are their own choice.

Employing everyday language, the author writes to bring the reader’s everyday life, and how they handle it, into focus. Burkey reflects on tragedies, struggles, victories, life lessons, nostalgia, and a variety of experiences and emotions. One event the author shares lessons from is a massive stroke she had at the young age of 20. Using the poems to talk to and with readers, Burkey also reminds her audience to spread kindness, to stand up to bullies, to look forward to the future and to recognize their blessings.

“It came from within, as a way to capture and express my view of life and to guide my path,” Burkey says of her poetry. “My inspiration to publish came from friends, coworkers and most insistently from my husband.”

An excerpt from the poem “Around the Bend” reads:

There was a time when I thought

My world had come to an end.

But time has proven to me

That I’m just traveling around the bend.

“A Little Birdie Told Me” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Little-Birdie-Told-Me/dp/1665700904.

“A Little Birdie Told Me”

By Lorraine A. Burkey

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781665700894

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 206 pages | ISBN 9781665700900

E-Book | 206 pages | ISBN 9781665700917

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lorraine A. Burkey was raised on a farm near Central City, Iowa, and graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 32 years. Now disabled, Burkey resides in Springfield, Missouri, where she enjoys spending time with her husband.

