Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,316 in the last 365 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Pelland, Vice President of Investor Relations.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About Grocery Outlet:
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.