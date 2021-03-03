/EIN News/ -- Company announcement – No. 9 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on March 11 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to Present Full Year Results for 2020

Copenhagen, DK March 3, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on March 11, 2021 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) following the announcement of results for the full year of 2020.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:﻿

Denmark, Copenhagen.................. +45 32 720 417 Denmark, tollfree......................... +80 711 246 France, Paris................................ +33 (0) 170 700 781 Netherlands, Amsterdam............... +31 (0) 207 956 614 United Kingdom........................... +44 (0) 844 481 9752 United States.............................. +1 646 741 3167 International ............................. +44 (0) 2071 928338 Confirmation Code: ...................... 3077735

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7daetm5k , and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Due to increased demand of conference call services, it could take longer to be connected to the call. Participants are advised to register for the webcast 30 minutes before the scheduled start, if possible. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.



About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Zealand, including with respect to the closing of the Offering described herein. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated final terms of the Investment. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Zealand's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Zealand's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020 and subsequent reports that Zealand filed or files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent Zealand's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this announcement. Although Zealand believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, Zealand assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this announcement to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

