Iowa DNR provides seasons review and proposed rule changes video online, accepting public comments

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has posted online the presentation portion of its Feb. 23 public meeting where staff reviewed the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, and proposed changes to the hunting regulations at www.iowadnr.gov/hunting.

The DNR is accepting comments on the proposed changes, including removing the buck only restriction during first shotgun season in Hamilton, Webster and Wright counties; reinstating the January antlerless-only deer season in Allamakee, Appanoose, Decatur, Wayne and Winneshiek counties only if the number of unsold county antlerless-deer only licenses exceeds 100 on the third Monday in December; and the number of county antlerless-deer only license quotas will be adjusted in 25 counties – increasing in 16 and decreasing in nine, for an overall net increase of 1,250 antlerless-deer only licenses statewide.

The DNR is also proposing to add Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties to the bobcat harvest zone beginning in the fall of 2021.

Comments on these proposals may be sent to wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov.