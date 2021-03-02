Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,320 in the last 365 days.

2021 annual DNR sale set for April 10

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold the 2021 spring auction on April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Auction Solutions, located at 7803 Military Ave., in Omaha. Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Items up for auction include firearms, bows, gun barrels, scopes, and other assorted equipment. The items are sold “as is” with no guarantee or warranty. The list of items for sale is available at https://www.auctionsolutionsinc.com/auction-details/?auctionGuid=2ff6f608-811d-42d6-897f-6ac2055e752c. Online bidding is available as well as traditional onsite bidding this year. A Friday preview and pre-registration will be conducted on April 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The purchase of all firearms will be conducted using current federal, state, and local laws. River City Firearms is a Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer Dba Auction Solutions, Inc. All non-FFL firearms purchasers are required to fill out a form 4473. A valid driver's license or State Issued Photo ID will be required for all firearms purchases. Anyone is eligible to purchase as long as they can pass a background check.

Payment must be made on auction day. All sales are final. Firearms pick up will be conducted for one hour after the final item is sold. Additional pick up will be available by scheduled appointment the following week. Out of state shipping can be arranged through Auction Solutions at the buyer’s expense.

The Iowa DNR reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any item from the sale at any time. The DNR will not be mailing any sale bills. Inquiries can be made with the auctioneer, Auction Solutions www.auctionsolutionsinc.com.

You just read:

2021 annual DNR sale set for April 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.