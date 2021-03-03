CloudHospital sees growing number of Cross-border Second Medical Opinion service requests

Second Medical Opinion

CloudHospital believes that a second medical opinion can be useful to patients worldwide who want to make certain they are under the right treatment procedures

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obtaining a professional second medical opinion from an experienced doctor has become more convenient and accessible through CloudHospital. Now, from the comfort of a person's home, have your diagnosis and treatment plan reviewed by an expert specialist from world-renowned hospitals. You will have access to well over 4,000 specialists with expertise in advanced sub-specialties. No travel, travel costs, red tape or other obstacles as it is virtual. It is estimated that misdiagnosis is not uncommon. AARP estimates that 20% of serious medical conditions are misdiagnosed, sometimes resulting in serious conditions. Second medical opinions can offer valuable insight and should be considered after a diagnosis of serious illness or a recommendation for surgery, which can have major consequences on the future health of a patient. A caring doctor should encourage a patient to get a second opinion, especially if a surgical procedure is considered or any form of cancer treatment is opined.

CloudHospital's Suleyman Nazarov adds that “CloudHospital's Cross-border Second Medical Opinion service has seen increased interest and use by patients from around the world as it provides a valuable service to those in need of reassurance their treatment plans are the right ones for their situations. Following our service, patients can feel more secure their prescribed treatment paths are the right ones to follow”. The second medical opinion service's goal is to increase the accuracy of diagnosis, and thus increase the chances of a patient recovering and returning to normal health.

How CloudHospital’s “Cross-border Second Medical Opinion” works:

1. Patient sends his or her medical history files, current conditions and all MRI, CT even biopsy cell information to CloudHospital.

2. Then, CloudHospital sends this information file to one of its trusted partner hospitals

3. A fully vetted experienced doctor checks the file and weighs if additional materials are needed

4. Then, the doctor asks all question he needs thru CloudHospital's Telemedicine platform

5. Finally, the doctor writes a final conclusion and gives him his Second Medical Opinion

Cross-border Second Medical Opinion is a professional doctor’s opinion which gives more insight to the patient about the current disease, diagnosis and prescription.

About CloudHospital:

CloudHospital was started in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, to meet the growing demand for the best medical services regardless of where the patients and doctors are located. In short, CloudHospital obliterates the traditional boundaries that have limited the best solutions to reach a wider audience. With proprietary technology solutions, CloudHospital aims to lead the newly identified sector with a robust back-end software platform and a staff with relevant experience in the medical field.