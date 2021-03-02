Additional Unemployment Benefit Supplement Available for Missouri’s Mixed Earners

Jefferson City, MO - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security has launched the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program. Beginning December 27, 2020, individuals who were previously self-employed may be eligible for an additional $100 supplemental payment under the MEUC program.

To qualify, individuals must 1) have earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year before they applied for regular unemployment, 2) submit documentation substantiating their self-employment income, and 3) must be receiving benefits from regular unemployment, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Shared Work or Trade Act Readjustment Assistance (TRA). Based on federal guidance, individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) are not eligible for MEUC.

Individuals eligible for the MEUC program and paid at least $1 in regular unemployment, PEUC, Shared Work, or TRA benefits for any week of unemployment will receive the $100 MEUC supplement in addition to the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement.

MEUC payment may affect an individual’s eligibility for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

To file an MEUC claim online visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Click ‘Unemployment Claim,’ ‘Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC),’ ‘File MEUC Claim.’ Those who file for MEUC online will be directed to upload documentation such as a 1040 tax return Schedule C, F, or SE for the most recent taxable year before they applied for regular unemployment.

After an individual files for MEUC and submits the required documentation, no additional action is required except to continue to make weekly requests for payment.

The MEUC program was authorized under the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. The last payable week for the MEUC program is the week ending March 13, 2021. There is no phase-out period for the MEUC program.

For questions regarding Missouri unemployment, please utilize the DES virtual assistant at labor.mo.gov and visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus. For those struggling during this time, the Missouri Service Navigator can help connect individuals and families with vital local services. For more assistance resources and information, visit labor.mo.gov/DES/Claims/public_programs.