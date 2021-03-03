Bringing the footwear industry closer together in an online B2B Marketplace

Brazilian Footwear presents private label opportunities for US brands at digital trade event MAGIC Sourcing.

NOVO HAMBURGO, BRAZIL, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abilcalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, announces that 7 Brazilian footwear brands will participate in the Sourcing at MAGIC virtual trade show. The fair runs from March 1st- May 1st.

In partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex Brasil), Abilcalçados has implemented a program to support the exports and promotion of Brazilian footwear. They currently represent over 300 Brazilian brands. Confirmed to participate at Sourcing at MAGIC are Brazilian footwear brands: GVD International, Boaonda, Capelli Rossi, CCR Shoes, ALL'US Footwear, PG4 and Andacco.

“The show is notable for the commercialization of large volumes, usually with the brand’s private label,” says Ruisa Scheffel, the Commercial Promotion Analyst of Abicalçados.

"We have noticed the demand of major American brands in the search for alternatives in manufacturing in other markets than Asia. This opens up new opportunities for the Brazilian suppliers. Historically, the United States is the main market for Brazilian footwear abroad.”

In addition to the business opportunity on the platform itself, the initiative stands out by generating qualified contacts which are enhanced through the integrated matchmaking tool that cross-references customer needs with the exhibitors' offers. "Each manufacturer has access to a data analysis page to control in real-time the performance of its page and product,” adds Scheffel. “The platform also offers the opportunity of prospecting strategies."

Recent years have shown that there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian footwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency about sustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, and quality craftsmanship have created a business environment for incredible potential for 2021 and beyond.

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an export incentive program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development actions, trade promotion and image focused on the international market. Meet: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diversified trade promotion actions aimed at promoting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Get to know: www.apexbrasil.com.br.