DCCA NEWS RELEASE: Insurers Encouraged to Offer Health Plans to Increase Options for Hawaii’s Uninsured

Newsroom Posted on Mar 1, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division issued a Commissioner’s Memorandum encouraging insurers to offer Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant off-marketplace health plans during a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) beginning in Hawaii on March 1 through May 15, 2021.

The Commissioner’s Memorandum aligns with President Biden’s January 28, 2021, Executive Order reopening the federal HealthCare.gov Marketplace for a 90-day SEP, and allowing Hawaii’s citizens to choose health plans on or off the Marketplace.

“We are ensuring that Hawaii’s citizens have access to affordable, quality health coverage they need, especially during this critical time as we continue to fight COVID-19,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “If you do not have health care coverage, now is the time to shop and compare options on or off the Marketplace at HealthCare.gov and also determine if you are eligible for subsidies and lower premiums.”

