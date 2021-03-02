OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Media Advisory – News Conference – Bill Signing HB1278: UI Employer Contribution Tax Rates
WHAT: News Conference – Bill Signing
HB1278: UI Employer Contribution Tax Rates
WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
WHO:
- Governor David Ige
- DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio
- Senate President Ron Kouchi
- Rep. Richard Onishi, chair, Labor & Tourism Committee
- Owners of Waioli Kitchen & Bakeshop – Ross & Stefanie Anderson
WHERE: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor, Governor’s Ceremonial Room
This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/
