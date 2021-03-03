The Wave Of Companies Preferring To Use E-Commerce Platforms Drives The Business-to-Business Electronic Industry

Business-To-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Business-to-Business Electronic Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-to-business-electronic-global-market-report

The surge in the inclination of companies towards electronic or e-commerce platforms to mark their online presence is expected to contribute to the growth of the B2B ecommerce industry. Business to business electronic markets help companies to reach a large consumer base, reduce cost, and improve efficiency by automating manual processes. B2B electronic markets increase opportunities for manufacturers to collaborate with suppliers and distributors. For instance, in October 2020, The Dentists Supply Co. and Henry Schein Inc., a USA-based dental products distributor together relaunched TDSC.com as a healthcare supply source for members of all 50 state dental associations.

The major players covered in the business to business electronic industry are Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, Flipkart.com, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, eBay Inc.

The global business to business electronic market is expected to grow from $9.77 billion in 2020 to $10.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The business-to-business e-commerce market size is expected to reach $12.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The business-to-business e-commerce market covered in this report is segmented by deployment type into supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented, by application into home and kitchen, consumer electronics, healthcare, clothing, beauty and personal care, sports apparels, automotive, others.

Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides business-to-business electronic market overview, forecast business-to-business electronic market size and growth for the whole market, business-to-business electronic market segments, and geographies, business-to-business electronic market trends, business-to-business electronic market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Business-to-Business Electronic Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3712&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fashion-e-commerce-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-selling-establishments-global-market-report

Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market - By Type (Convenience Stores, Mom And Pop Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Stores), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convenience-mom-and-pop-stores-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293