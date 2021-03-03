Apps, Automation, And AI Boost The Efficiency Of The Dry Bulk Materials Industry

Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Dry Bulk Materials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-bulk-materials-global-market-report

The dry bulk material trucking market is increasingly using technology for higher output and efficiency which is gaining significant popularity in the dry bulk cargo market. The use of technology includes artificial intelligence, automation, the use of apps, and others. For instance, in April 2020, Roger, a technology company for trucks has developed an app that will provide real-time information about the status and location of all their current loads boosting the efficiency of the businesses. The technology reduces information generation time, digitizes paperwork, tickets, and back-and-forth communication. The app will have features such as paperless tickets, fast digital payment processing, integrations with major industry ERPs, and a digital freight marketplace.

The dry bulk materials trucking market consists of sales of dry bulk materials trucking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of dry bulk materials. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global dry bulk materials market is expected to grow from $284.86 billion in 2020 to $306.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $389.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The dry bulk materials trucking market covered in this report is segmented by commodity type into iron ore, coal, and pet coke, grains and agricultural products, cement/ aggregates, fertilizers, others, by application into food and beverages, construction, automotive, energy and mining, agriculture, chemicals, others.

The major players covered in the dry bulk materials industry are Melvin Orr Trucking, C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., YRC Freight, Swift Transportation, Landstar System Inc., Transpro Burgener, Bulkmatic, Kenan Advantage Group, Quality Distribution, Trimac Transportation Services, Foodliner/Quest Liner, Heniff Transportation Systems, AAndR Logistics, Superior Bulk Logistics, Groendyke Transport, Ruan, Dupre Logistics, Eagle Transport Corp., Martin Transport Inc., Florida Rock And Tank Lines, United Petroleum Transports, Tankstar USA, Coastal Transport Co., Apex Logistics, Cliff Viessman Inc., JAndM Tank Lines Inc., Andrews Logistics, Grammer Industries, Prime Inc.

Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dry bulk materials market overview, forecast dry bulk materials market size and growth for the whole market, dry bulk materials market segments, and geographies, dry bulk materials market trends, dry bulk materials market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Dry Bulk Materials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3706&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bulk-liquid-global-market-report

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-trucks-global-market-report

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-transportation-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

