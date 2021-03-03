Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,297 in the last 365 days.

Three feminine journalists killed by gunmen in Afghanistan in newest wave of violence

Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station’s dubbing department.

Government sources said the women were killed on their way home from work, and witnesses said gunmen shot the women in the head before fleeing. A fourth woman was injured, and a hospital spokesman said she had been admitted to hospital and was fighting for her life.

Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said that the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the insurgent Taliban.

A Taliban spokesman denied the group had any involvement in the attack.

A wave of shootings and small bombs attached to vehicles in Afghanistan have targeted journalists, civil society workers and mid-level government employees in recent months, as the government and Taliban negotiators try to broker a peace deal and the United States withdraws some of its troops.

The director of Enikass-TV, Zalmai…

The post Three feminine journalists killed by gunmen in Afghanistan in newest wave of violence appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Three feminine journalists killed by gunmen in Afghanistan in newest wave of violence

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.