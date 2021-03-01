Still, 2020 included several diversity milestones in California's courts. Associate Justice Martin Jenkins, previously Newsom's judicial appointments secretary, became the first openly gay man to serve on the state Supreme Court.
Mar 1, 2021
You just read:
California's Judicial Diversity Numbers Stay Flat in Newsom's 2nd Year
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.