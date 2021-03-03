Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speaker Dade Phelan Issues Statement On Governor Abbott's Announcement To Fully Reopen Texas

Speaker Dade Phelan Issues Statement On Governor Abbott's Announcement To Fully Reopen Texas

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
03/02/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) today released the following statement after Governor Abbott’s announcement to fully reopen Texas in response to COVID-19:

“The unparalleled efforts of government and the pharmaceutical industry to defeat the novel coronavirus prove what we've always known: vaccines work. With greater access to vaccinations, better treatment options, and decreasing hospitalization rates, the Texas approach empowers citizens to exercise personal responsibility about their health in the fight against COVID-19. Today's action marks an important step in the reopening of Texas, improving the mental health of our students, increasing the reporting of domestic violence and child abuse, and revitalizing our business climate. I also appreciate that there are safeguards in place to prevent spread from increasing as the state reopens. The past year has been difficult for all Texas families, and there is now hope that we will defeat and eradicate COVID-19.

Speaker Dade Phelan Issues Statement On Governor Abbott’s Announcement To Fully Reopen Texas

