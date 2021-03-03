REP. MEZA FILES BILLS TO ADDRESS MUNICIPAL JAIL SUICIDES, EMERGENCY RULEMAKING FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES, CLOSING BYOB LOOPHOLE

by: Rep. Meza, Thresa "Terry"

03/01/2021

AUSTIN -- State Rep. Terry Meza (Irving) on Monday announced the filing of several bills including legislation to address emergency rulemaking by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for long-term care facilities, reduce suicides in municipal jails and lockups, and close Texas' so-called "BYOB Loophole."

These were among seven bills filed on Monday by Meza, who is in her second term representing portions of Irving and Grand Prairie in Dallas County. Meza also filed bills addressing conversion therapy and the right to repair medical devices.

"The bills I filed today represent hours of time I and my staff spent working with our constituents in Irving and Grand Prairie, advocacy groups, and state agencies to formulate legislation to improve the lives of all Texans," Meza said.

Legislation filed by Meza on Monday includes:

HB 2512: At the end of 2020, the Dallas Morning News editorial page opined in favor or the state closing the BYOB club loophole, which has been a desire of the leadership of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Rep. Meza's bill will close the BOYB loophole. BYOB establishments in the unincorporated areas of the county to file a notice of operation with the county judge, which is then sent to local health authorities, the local fire marshal, and other officials.

HB 2513: This bill is Rep. Meza's response to the call of Texas Caregivers for Compromise and many of her constituents who express concern about the promulgation of rules that govern nursing home residents during an emergency. While other legislation addresses the rights of caregivers to access the person they are caring for, this legislation sets forth specific requirements that the Health and Human Services Commission must follow when promulgating any emergency notice which would restrict access to residents of long-term care facilities. Previously, the HHSC has not been required to seek any public comment when promulgating emergency rules for such matters. This bill would change that law.

HB 2514: House Bill 2514 will create a task force to study access to legal services for persons with disabilities. Rep. Meza has visited with many members of the disability rights community concerning this issue.

HB 2516: House Bill 2516 prohibits any private insurance company offering policies to the public in Texas from paying for conversion therapy to change a person's behavior, gender identity, or expression.

HB 2517: House Bill 2517 will require that jailers and any other person responsible for the supervision of inmates at municipal jails and lockups across Texas be required to take training to identify, document, and handle a person who is potentially suicidal. It also requires that municipal jails and lockups take other steps to ensure that a person who is in mental health crisis or suicidal is properly monitored.

