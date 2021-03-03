Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.C. Wildlife Commission Delays Stocking in the Nantahala River

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced it will postpone trout stocking for the Delayed Harvest portion of the Nantahala River from March 5 to March 12.

Agency officials cite Duke Energy’s emergency repairs to the Nantahala Powerhouse as the reason for the schedule change.

The Wildlife Commission’s Regional Fishery Supervisor, Doug Besler, stated, “The powerhouse repairs are resulting in higher than normal flows into the Delayed Harvest portion of the river from Nantahala Reservoir. In order to prevent stocked trout from moving out of the river under these high flow conditions, the Commission has decided to reschedule the stocking until the work is complete and river flows are back at a normal schedule.”

Wildlife Commission staff will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be posted to the agency’s Delayed Harvest stocking schedule on their website.

