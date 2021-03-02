CFO Jimmy Patronis: We Must Fight for Florida Consumers

~ CFO Patronis Highlights Pursuit of Consumer Protection Measures for the 2021 Legislative Session ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During Consumer Protection Week, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced his fight for vital consumer protections for the 2021 Legislative Session, which includes protecting Floridians from unnecessary fees, working to eliminate fraud and scams, and ensuring Florida’s insurance markets aren’t flooded with unnecessary litigation. The Consumer Protection Package is outlined in Senate Bill 1598 and House Bill 717.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I’ve fought every year to protect Florida consumers — this year is no different. Our 2021 Consumer Protection Legislative Package, sponsored by Senator Joe Gruters and Representative Chuck Clemons, aims to ensure Florida families are better informed on their rights as consumers, protects them from being nickeled and dimed by unnecessary fees, and aids in our fraud fighting efforts to shield Floridians from costly fraud and scams. We have made good progress in helping curb insurance fraud by addressing Assignment of Benefits (AOB) abuse, but there is still much work to be done. As our state works to bounce back from the economic challenges related to the pandemic, it’s vital that we work together to support and protect consumers to ensure our economy can fully rebound. “After several years of high storm losses, it is no secret that we are seeing a rise in insurance rates and a looming storm of extra costs to Florida homeowners. We must make sure that as the Legislature works to improve the insurance market, we don’t take our eye off the ball with protecting consumers. With this legislation, we’re advocating to incorporate lessons learned from Hurricanes Michael and Irma, and especially curbing the ability for bad actors to come between a homeowner and their insurance claim.

“Thank you to Senator Gruters and Representative Clemons for spearheading this important legislation. I appreciate their leadership on this issue and I’m thankful they’re going to bat for Florida consumers.”

Senator Joe Gruters said, “This year, I’m fighting to protect consumers and close loopholes used by fraudsters that increase insurance rates for all Floridians. This legislation aims to empower consumers and fight back against costly fraud. Thank you to CFO Patronis for working to protect Florida consumers and I look forward to working together on this important legislation.” Representative Chuck Clemons said, “Consumer protection continues to be the focus of my legislative package for another legislative session. I’m proud to champion important measures to protect consumers from fraud and fortify our insurance markets from bad actors looking to make a quick buck. I look forward to fighting alongside CFO Patronis on these vital measures to protect Florida’s consumers and ensure a stable insurance market for Floridians.” ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).