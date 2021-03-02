3/2/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of COVID Liability Shields from Senate Commerce and Tourism Subcommittee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 72, which provides COVID-19 liability protections for Florida businesses. The bill moves next to its final committee stop in the Senate Rules Committee. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “For nearly a year now, I’ve been hearing from local businesses and employees statewide on their fight to keep their doors open and provide for their families. For Florida’s economy to fully rebound from the impacts of this unprecedented pandemic, we must fight to ensure that businesses who are working every day to operate safely are protected from bad actors looking to make a quick buck. I applaud the Florida Senate for taking action today to move this legislation forward and step up for our businesses, job creators, and workforce. Thank you to President Simpson and Senator Brandes for your hard work and I’m honored to fight alongside you both to pass these vital protections this year.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).