DC Court of Appeals Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Have Documents Available Online

The DC Court of Appeals is considering putting case documents online to further access to justice for the community, not only during the pandemic, but also to make it easier to access public court documents in the future . The Court has published a notice requesting public comment on a proposal, with comments due by March 12. The Court notice reads, in part:

"This court is exploring how best to make documents filed in the court — briefs, appendices, transcripts, and record materials from trial-court and agency proceedings — electronically available to the general public to the extent feasible. The court intends to require that such materials be subject to appropriate redactions and other procedures to protect confidential and other sensitive information and to comply with any laws limiting or prohibiting the dissemination of such information. Before drafting rules and procedures concerning such public access, the court would like the benefit of general comments and/or specific suggestions from the public and potentially interested parties."

Comments must be submitted by March 12 and may be submitted via email (addressed to rules@dcappeals.gov) or in writing (addressed to the Clerk, D.C. Court of Appeals, 430 E Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001). All comments submitted will be available to the public.

The court order may be found here: https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/2021-02/M274-21%20Notice%20regarding%20how%20best%20to%20make%20pleadings%20electronically%20available%20to%20the%20Public.pdf

All Court orders are included on this page: https://www.dccourts.gov/court-of-appeals/orders

Oral arguments at the DC Court of Appeals may be viewed on the DCCA YouTube channel .