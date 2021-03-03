‘Fear Is Fuel’ Special Audio Production Releases on Audible.com
10 Celebrity guests share their personal stories in audiobook format
Fear can be the most positive force and emotion for unlocking your potential and realizing your dreams; the neuroscience proves it.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February of 2020, after six (6) years of neuroscience-based research, interviewing more than 35 of the world’s top neuroscientists and psychologists, Patrick J. Sweeney’s book ‘Fear Is Fuel’ debuted at #5 on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller list. The applicability to the events of a global pandemic could not have been planned or anticipated. People with the tools and knowledge were able to cope with the pandemic in a healthy and successful way. Fear can be both paralyzing and intimidating, but it does not have to be.
— Patrick J. Sweeney
Author Patrick Sweeney believes: “You can’t change anything until you understand it. After a rare form of leukemia, a near-death experience changed my perspective on how I could be living my life. Being told to put your affairs in order, and say your goodbyes motivates you to really look back at your life. After beating the disease, I became determined to create the life of my dreams, which started with learning how to overcome my fears of, well, everything!”
Sweeney adds, “Fear can be the most positive force and emotion for unlocking your potential and realizing your dreams; the neuroscience proves it. People who turned adversity into advantage during the pandemic were the ones who knew how to reprogram their ancient survival brain. If you want to live a full life you need to understand how to change the brain. Sweeney attributes beating the rare form of leukemia that threatened his life to “talented doctors, cutting edge mental techniques from the Olympic training center, and by the grace of God.”
After walking out of John Hopkins hospital that’s when Sweeney’s whole life changed. A lifetime terrified flyer he decided to take ﬂying lessons, he started an industry leading technology company built on servant leadership, then another, then he set world records, created seven patents, and wrote three books. Now he is a commercially-rated stunt pilot who sold his companies for millions – Patrick discovered his super-power is courage, and he has used it to create the life of his dreams and teach others to do the same in his book Fear is Fuel, the #5 best seller.
As the book prepares to launch in a ground-breaking audio format, Patrick connects with former Major Leaguer and Red Sox legend, currently a sports media personality, Lou Merloni. Lou and Patrick collaborated on this unique audio production with extensive bonus content. The bonus material includes ten celebrity guest appearances - one at the end of each chapter. Celebrities share their deeply personal stories, and methods for finding their courageous life and showing up as their authentic self. Merloni said it best when he pointed out that, “As you read through this book, you realize the importance of getting out of your comfort zone; to scare yourself. I looked at this as a challenge. I wanted to contribute to helping people understand this book while getting myself out of my own comfort zone by scaring myself.”
The audio version is available now at this Amazon link: Fear Is Fuel Audiobook
About Patrick Sweeney and ‘Fear Is Fuel’:
Patrick is an accomplished corporate and motivational speaker having been invited to participate and present at TEDx, Talks at Google, Harvard’s Entrepreneurship program, and at Stanford’s Brain Lab, to name a few. His background as an elite Olympic-level athlete, founding-CEO, angel investor, husband and father provide a robust and experienced perspective. ‘Fear Is Fuel is available for order at Amazon.
