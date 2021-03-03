NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES LEGENDS ALL-STAR AUCTION

Bill Bradley, Bill Walton, Magic Johnson, Horace Grant, Wes Unseld

Legends All-Star Auction Features 5 NBA Jerseys Autographed by Former NBA All-Stars All Proceeds Benefit Nationwide Legends Care Community Assist Programs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the launch of the Legends All-Star Auction, a Legends Care fundraiser. The Legends All-Star Auction will feature five (5) NBA jerseys autographed by former NBA All-Stars, with all proceeds benefitting the NBRPA’s Legends Care Community Assist programs. Fans can bid online in the Legends All-Star Auction, beginning on Thursday, March 4 at 11 am CT through Monday, March 8 at 11 pm CT, exclusively at 32auctions.com/LegendsAllStarAuction.

The five (5) autographed NBA jerseys up for bid in the Legends All-Star Auction are:

• NBA All-Star (1973), Bill Bradley (New York Knicks) - valued at $460

• 2-time NBA All-Star, Bill Walton (Portland Trailblazers) - valued at $500

• NBA All-Star (1994), Horace Grant (Chicago Bulls) – valued at $300

• 12-time NBA All-Star and 2-time NBA All-Star MVP, Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) – valued at $500

• 5-time NBA All-Star, Wes Unseld (Baltimore/Washington Bullets) – valued at $1,000

For more information about the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative and the Community Assist programs, please visit legendsofbasketball.com/LegendsCare.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

