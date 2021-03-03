Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2021 | Latest Advancements in Clinical Trials to Improve Treatment

Psoriasis treatment has expanded dramatically over the past decade, and the growth shows no signs of stopping, as many prominent players such as Abbvie, Jannsen, Dermavant Sciences, UCB, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Mylan, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi, Celltrion, Bristol Myers Squibb, LEO Pharma, Crescita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Coherus BioSciences, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, Zydus Cadilla, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Hetero Biopharma, CinnaGen, Biocad, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alvotech, Maruho Co., Ltd., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Can-Fite Biopharma, MetrioPharm, Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and many others are developing Psoriasis therapies.

DelveInsight’s “Psoriasis Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Psoriasis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Psoriasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Psoriasis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Psoriasis pipeline products.

Some of the important features of the Psoriasis Pipeline Report

Psoriasis Pipeline seems to be robust as more than 20 molecules are in the registration/pre-registration phase, around 15 molecules are in Phase III, around 40 molecules are in Phase II, around 35 molecules are in Phase I/II or Phase I and around 15 molecules are in Preclinical Phase.

molecules are in the registration/pre-registration phase, around molecules are in Phase III, around molecules are in Phase II, around molecules are in Phase I/II or Phase I and around molecules are in Preclinical Phase. The current Psoriasis pipeline features Biologics, Topical & Oral, and therapeutic candidates, which are being designed to be delivered with specially designed delivery vehicles. Most of the Psoriasis pipeline drugs are Biologics /Oral.

Biologics have given patients the possibility of complete psoriasis clearance and control of their psoriatic arthritis (PsA), which a major unmet need of Psoriasis treatment. Newer biologics offer unprecedented efficacy & also provide lengthy remissions.

The launch of various biologic therapies is expected in the next 3-5 years for the Psoriasis treatment.

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease, which is characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring mainly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back but is not restricted to these areas.

There is no cure for Psoriasis; however, there are multiple effective treatment options; topical therapy is the standard of care for treatment.

Psoriasis Pipeline Drugs

S.No. Drug Company Phase Product format 1 MYL-1401A Mylan Registered Biologic 2 Abrilada Pfizer Registered Biologic 3 Roflumiast Arcutis Biotherapeutics Phase III Topical 4 ABP-654 Amgen Phase III Biologic 5 BMS-986165 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase III Oral 6 Piclidenoson Can-Fite Biopharma Phase III Oral 7 SNA021 Santalis Pharmaceuticals Phase II Topical 8 SNA 120 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Topical 9 UHE-105 Therapeutics Inc. Phase II Topical 10 MP1032 MetrioPharm Phase II Oral 11 SCD-044 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Phase II Oral 12 PF-06826647 Pfizer Phase II Oral 13 M1095 Avillion LLP Phase II Intravenous 14 NP000888 Galderma R&D Phase II Topical 15 LEO 29102 LEO Pharma Phase II Topical 16 JNJ-38518168 Janssen Research & Development, LLC Phase II Oral 19 TAB08 Theramab LLC Phase I/II Intravenous 20 ESR-114 Escalier Biosciences Phase I/II Topical 21 SCB-808 Clover Biopharmaceuticals Phase I Subcutaneous 22 ABBV-157 Abbvie Phase I Oral 23 AK111 Akesobio Australia Pty Ltd Phase I Subcutaneous

Scope of Psoriasis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 80+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Abbvie, Jannsen, Dermavant Sciences, UCB, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Mylan, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi, Celltrion, Bristol Myers Squibb, LEO Pharma, Crescita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Coherus BioSciences, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, Zydus Cadilla, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Hetero Biopharma, CinnaGen, Biocad, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alvotech, Maruho Co., Ltd., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Can-Fite Biopharma, MetrioPharm, Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and many others.

Phases:

Psoriasis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Psoriasis Therapies (Phase II)

Psoriasis Therapies (Phase I)

Psoriasis Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Therapies:

Cell Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Protein

Small Molecule

Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Oral

Parental

Topical

Transdermal

Mechanism of Action:

Immunosuppressants

Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors

Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonists

IL17F protein inhibitors

Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors

Interleukin 12 inhibitors

Interleukin 23 inhibitors





Key Questions regarding Current Psoriasis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Psoriasis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Psoriasis?

How many Psoriasis emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Psoriasis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Psoriasis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Psoriasis?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Psoriasis therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Psoriasis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Psoriasis?

Table of Contents

1 Psoriasis Report Introduction 2 Psoriasis Overview 3 Psoriasis Current Treatment Patterns 4 Psoriasis Analytical Perspective 5 Psoriasis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Psoriasis Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Psoriasis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Psoriasis Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products 9 Psoriasis Inactive Products 10 Psoriasis Dormant Products 11 Psoriasis Discontinued Products 12 Psoriasis Product Profiles 13 Psoriasis Key Companies 14 Psoriasis Key Products 15 Psoriasis Unmet Needs 16 Psoriasis Future Perspectives 17 Psoriasis Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 Report Methodology 20 About DelveInsight





