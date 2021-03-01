Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Craig Mateer to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Craig Mateer to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Craig Mateer

Mateer, of Orlando, is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CCM Capital Group and the former Chief Executive Officer of Bags, Inc. He is a member of the Florida State University Board of Trustees and the university’s Micco Society. He was named the Orlando Business Journal’s 2014 CEO of the Year. Mateer earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

