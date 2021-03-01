Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Hsu, Lewis Bear and Robert Jones to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees.

Dr. Paul Hsu

Dr. Hsu, of Shalimar, is a managing member of PSH of Okaloosa and the owner and chairman of Cyntech, Inc. and Total Parts Plus, Inc. He is also the chairman of the Crestview Technology Air Park and has been involved with the Okaloosa County Economic Development Council, Emerald Coast Military Affairs Council and the HSU Educational Foundation. Hsu earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Taiwan, his master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Central Missouri and his PhD in engineering management from LaSalle University.

Lewis Bear, Jr.

Bear, of Gulf Breeze, is the President and CEO of the Lewis Bear Company, a wholesale distribution business in Pensacola. He has served on the University of West Florida Foundation Board of Directors, where he was campaign chair and was recently inducted as a Foundation Fellow. Bear has also been involved with the Florida Arts Council, Statewide Health Planning Council Board, Pensacola Museum of Art and the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy University.

Robert Jones

Jones, of Westville, is the CEO of Jones-Phillips & Associates, Inc., an economic development consulting firm. He served in the Florida Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 28 years. Jones has served as a trustee of Chipola College and has been involved with Alpha Gamma Rho, the American Legion and the Vintage Triumph Register. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Florida and graduated with Honors from the United States Army Command & General Staff College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

