Zalemark Holding Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zalemark Holding Company Inc. CEO Xia Wu is pleased to announce the appointment of Horace Bhopalsingh as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2021.
Mr. Bhopalsingh, a Canadian citizen, brings an extensive professional and business background to the company, holding the title of Chartered Certified Accountant with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom, having attended internationally recognized business schools in the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland and having worked at senior management levels as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, in the consumer packaging industry (soft drinks, beer and distilled spirits) with major multinational corporations in the Caribbean, Europe, USA and Canada.
The company believes that Mr. Bhopalsingh’s knowledge, skill sets and broad experience will further enhance the performance, viability and growth of the diverse business enterprises of the company.
About Zalemark Holding Company Inc.
Zalemark Holding Company Inc., currently trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ZMRK”, is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Delaware.
Zalemark and its current and planned future subsidiaries are focused on investing in targeted profitable industries including;
• Custom real estate development projects with targeted partners;
• Hospitality & tourism;
• Municipal transportation projects;
• Consumer Packaged Goods development and manufacturing for cannabis related products such as topical pain creams.
Our objective is to achieve steady, sustainable growth that delivers favorable returns for our shareholders. We will achieve our success through best-in-class management and operations.
Our expertise, experience and network of relationships with partners in our targeted industry sectors will ensure success and profitability.
Forward Looking Statements
Information in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company’s future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Zalemark Holdings Company Inc.’s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Zalemark Holdings Company Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.
SOURCE: Zalemark Holding Company Inc.
Email: info@zmarkholding.com
Yang Li
Mr. Bhopalsingh, a Canadian citizen, brings an extensive professional and business background to the company, holding the title of Chartered Certified Accountant with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom, having attended internationally recognized business schools in the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland and having worked at senior management levels as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, in the consumer packaging industry (soft drinks, beer and distilled spirits) with major multinational corporations in the Caribbean, Europe, USA and Canada.
The company believes that Mr. Bhopalsingh’s knowledge, skill sets and broad experience will further enhance the performance, viability and growth of the diverse business enterprises of the company.
About Zalemark Holding Company Inc.
Zalemark Holding Company Inc., currently trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ZMRK”, is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Delaware.
Zalemark and its current and planned future subsidiaries are focused on investing in targeted profitable industries including;
• Custom real estate development projects with targeted partners;
• Hospitality & tourism;
• Municipal transportation projects;
• Consumer Packaged Goods development and manufacturing for cannabis related products such as topical pain creams.
Our objective is to achieve steady, sustainable growth that delivers favorable returns for our shareholders. We will achieve our success through best-in-class management and operations.
Our expertise, experience and network of relationships with partners in our targeted industry sectors will ensure success and profitability.
Forward Looking Statements
Information in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company’s future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Zalemark Holdings Company Inc.’s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Zalemark Holdings Company Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.
SOURCE: Zalemark Holding Company Inc.
Email: info@zmarkholding.com
Yang Li
Zalemark Holding Company Inc.
Info@zmarkholding.com