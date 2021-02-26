2021-02-26 16:31:27.987 Lebanon Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-02-26 16:31:27.987

John Vibbard got a big surprise when he uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Show Me $100,000” Scratchers ticket.

The Lebanon resident shared that he had stopped at his local Casey’s General Store, 669 West Elm in Lebanon, on his way into work and purchased the ticket.

“I scratched off the numbers on the bottom of the ticket first, and they were both $5 so I thought, ‘Sweet!’” Vibbard shared. “And then I started matching all the other numbers and realized I’d won!” Vibbard said he was in shock after his win and worried about his ticket the entire time he was at work.

“I was convinced it was going to get torn up or damaged!” he laughed.

Vibbard and his wife plan to use the prize money to pay off the rest of their house and do some renovations.

In FY20, players in Laclede County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $6.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $668,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

