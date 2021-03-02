Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TempStars Founder Dr. James Younger Shares Insights as Guest on Prestigious Entrepreneurship Podcast

Dr. James Younger

TempStars Logo

The CEO of Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service was recently the featured guest on the podcast “Steal from the Best.”

It’s an honour to have TempStars and its employees singled out for our successful approach. It strengthens our resolve to stay the course and make even greater strides in the future.”
— TempStars CEO Dr. James Younger
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the CEO of Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service – TempStars, was recently the featured guest on the podcast “Steal from the Best”, a program known throughout North America for providing valuable insights from leading entrepreneurs.

Dr. Younger, who is also a practicing dentist, appeared on the February 19 show, discussing how he got the idea to start TempStars and taught himself how to become a successful entrepreneur. In particular, Dr. Younger talked about the two-sided marketplace (dental offices and hygienists) platform that TempStars has embraced to achieve its success, as well as the company’s consistent practice of taking customer feedback and instituting positive change in products and services.

The full podcast can be heard here.

“It’s an honour to have TempStars and its employees singled out for our successful approach,” said Dr. Younger. “It strengthens our resolve to stay the course and make even greater strides in the future.”

Dr. Younger added that the company’s success is a reflection of the early adopters in the dental community that recognized the valuable need that TempStars was addressing. “By embracing our technology they helped us get to where we are today,” he said.

About TempStars

TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.

